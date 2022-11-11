Videos
CM Stalin inaugurates electricity connection for farmers
The DMK government is a government that not only says but also does it, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after inaugurating 50 thousand additional electricity connections for farmers in Aravakurichi. CM MK Stalin is proud that one and a half lakh free electricity connections have been provided in 15 months. He also said that Tamil Nadu is the number one producer of wind power in India.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android