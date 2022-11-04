Videos

Refrigerator explosion in Chengalpattu

Three family members died of suffocation after a flat in RR Brindavan apartments near Urapakkam railway station in Chengalpet was gutted to fire at 4 am this morning. Refrigerator in the house exploded due to electrical short circuit. The explosion led smoke to fill the entire house. The neighbors on noticing fire, broke open the door. Guduvancherry Police and Maraimalai Nagar Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot and sent the deceased to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Girija (63), Girija's younger sister Radha (55) and cousin Ramkumar (48) died due to suffocation. Ramkumar's wife Bhargavi (35) and his daughter Aradhana (6) are under critical condition at Chromepet Government Hospital. The family had arrived from Dubai, on November 2 to pay homage to their relative who died last year due to poor health and were residing at the house where the accident occurred.