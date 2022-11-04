Videos
Kilimanjaro forest fires contained by military
The fire burning on Mount Kilimanjaro for almost two weeks has been largely contained, says Tanzania’s prime minister on Nov. 03. The fire which was started on Oct. 21 near the Karanga camp, which is popular among the tourists has been contained after deploying military. The PM also said that the cause of the fire is yet to be established as investigations are still ongoing.
