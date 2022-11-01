Videos

Heavy rainfall warning to TN: IMD

Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu.
Online Desk

