Heavy rainfall warning to TN: IMD

Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu.