Vaigai seen in spate in Madurai

MADURAI: River Vaigai has been in spate on Sunday after continuous summer rains in Madurai.

Water from the Vaigai dam was released into the river, at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs), for the benefit of farmers in Ramananthapuram district from Friday.

The Water Resources Department had issued a flood warning on Saturday and people were advised not to bathe or bring cattle to the river.

Water would be released until May 14, the authorities said. Moreover, Madurai has been witnessing considerable amount of rainfall since Friday and low lying areas were seen inundated.

Commissioner of Madurai Corporation C Dinesh Kumar said a flood warning had already been issued and people have been asked to remain cautious and advised them not to approach the riverbanks.

Police personnel deployed in the vicinity were also monitoring the situation.