Heavy downpour lashes Madurai adjacent districts

MADURAI: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Madurai and some neighbouring districts on Saturday.

The downpour proved a welcome respite for the people from the scorching heat. It rained for nearly two hours in the afternoon. Low-lying areas were inundated affecting vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, fire and rescue services personnel rescued five persons, all visually challenged, after the van in which they were travelling got stuck in rainwater underneath the Maninagaram subway (girder bridge) in Madurai. In a swift response to a rescue call received in the Control room around 4 pm, personnel from Tallakulam Fire Station rushed to the spot and rescued the five persons, sources said.

In Ramanathapuram district, Ganesh (20), who was herding sheep in Veppankulam kanmoi near Paramakudi, was killed in a lightning strike.

According to T Perumal, national vice president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vadipatti, Madurai, there was not much rain in the suburbs and rural parts of the district. However, it is a relief from the sweltering heat.

Natrayan Selvakumar of Erasakkanaickanur village, Chinnamanur block, said it has been raining for the past three days in Theni district and this steady downpour would help standing crops to a great extent.