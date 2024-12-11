Unreserved MEMU express special trains announced for Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced several unreserved MEMU Express Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Karthigai Deepam festival at Tiruvannamalai.

1. Train No. 06159 Katpadi – Villupuram Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Katpadi at 6.00 am on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Villupuram at 10.00 am, the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06160 Villupuram - Katpadi Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Villupuram at 11.15 am on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Katpadi at 3.00 pm, the same day.

2. Train No. 06161 Katpadi – Villupuram Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Katpadi at 3.30 pm on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Villupuram at 7.30 pm, the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06162 Villupuram - Katpadi Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Villupuram at 10.00 pm on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Katpadi at 11.45 pm, the same day.

3. Train No. 06115 Tambaram – Tiruvannamalai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Tambaram at 10.45 am on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 2.45 pm, the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06116 Tiruvannamalai – Tambaram Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 22.25 hrs on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 2.15 am, the next day.

4. Train No. 06165 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 3.00 pm on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Villpuram at 4.20 pm, the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06166 Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Villupuram at 4.40 pm on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 6.00 pm, the same day.

5. Train No. 06167 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 6.20 pm on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Villpuram at 7.40 pm, the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06168 Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Villupuram at 8.00 am on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 9.20 pm, the same day, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.