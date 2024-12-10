Six MEMU express special trains for Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam announced

CHENNAI: Six unreserved MEMU Express special trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Karthigai Deepam festival at Tiruvannamalai.

1. Train 06130 Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai MEMU Express special will leave Villupuram at 9.25 am on December 13-15 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 am the same day (3 services). In the return direction, Train 06129 Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram MEMU Express special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on December 13-15 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm the same day.

2. Train 06145 Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai MEMU Express special will leave Villupuram at 9.15 pm on December 12-15 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 10.45 pm the same day (4 services). In the return direction Train 06146 Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram MEMU Express special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 3.30 am on December 13-16 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday) and reach Villupuram at 5 am the same day (4 services).

3. Train 06147 Tiruchchirappalli-Vellore Express special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 8 am on December 13 (Friday) and reach Vellore Cantonment at 2.50 pm the same day (1 service). In the return direction Train 06148 Vellore Cantonment-Tiruchchirappalli Express special will leave Vellore Cantonment at 11 pm on December 13 (Friday) and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 7.20 am the next day (1 service).

Advance reservations for Train 06147 (Tiruchchirappalli-Vellore Express) are open, and for Train 06148 (Vellore Cantonment-Tiruchchirappalli Express), reservations will open shortly, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.