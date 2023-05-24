TruthExposed
DeTect: Video of boy praying on mid-road not from Karnataka
BENGALURU: Following the Congress victory in Karnataka elections, a video has gone viral and it shows a young boy offering prayers (namaz) in the middle of a road, halting vehicular traffic.
A cop is seen diverting cars allowing the boy to offer his prayers.
The video was shared with the caption: Enjoy the street view of Karnataka this morning. Alt News found that an Arab daily called Tawasul had reported that a child was getting late for Friday prayers in Dubai. Hence, he sat in the middle of the road to offer prayers.
