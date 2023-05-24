TruthExposed
DeTect: AI-image shared with false report on Pentagon ‘blast’
Some channels telecast an image of a dark cloud of smoke billowing out of a structure presumably close to the Pentagon.
NEW DELHI: This week, many media outlets aired reports of a presumed explosion near the Pentagon in Washington.
Tickers on the screen displayed messages such as, “Reporting explosion near Pentagon.”
A digital investigator debunked it by pointing out traits commonly found in images produced by AI.
The Twitter account of Arlington Fire & EMS also said there was no explosion or incident occurring in or around the Pentagon.
