Detect: Photo of B’desh park shared as that of Srinagar

NEW DELHI: An image apparently clicked at Srinagar’s Boulevard Road has gone viral with the claim that it is a ‘stunning symbol of transformation’ that has taken place there ahead of the G20 meet in Kashmir.
Even union minister Meenakshi Lekhi replied to this tweet with a thumbs-up emoji. Alt News ran a reverse image search and found that the image clicked in a park at Patuakhali, Barishal division, Bangladesh, has falsely been shared as that of Boulevard Road in Srinagar.
