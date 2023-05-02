DeTect: Padlocked grille on grave not related to necrophilia

NEW DELHI: The image of a padlocked grave has gone viral. In media reports, it was linked to rising necrophilia cases in Pakistan, with the claim that the image is an example of how mothers lock their daughters’ graves in order to prevent rape.

Alt News found the image used by many media outlets was actually from a cemetery in Hyderabad.

The grille here was constructed to prevent people from stamping on the grave or emptying its contents and reusing it for burying their dead.