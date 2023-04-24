DeTect: Atiq Ahmed didn’t vote for UPA in nuke deal floor test

Social media is rife with the claim that slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was a Samajwadi Party MP from 2004 to 2008, supported the UPA when it went for a trust vote over India’s nuclear deal with the US in 2008. The viral claim further states that Ahmed’s vote had ‘saved the UPA govt from collapse’. Alt News ran a check and found that Atiq Ahmed had voted against UPA in 2008 defying his party’s whip, which resulted in his expulsion from the Mulayam Singh-led Samajwadi Party.