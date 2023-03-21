DeTect: Clip of Dalit youth assaulted in Baroda shared falsely

NEW DELHI: A viral video purportedly shows a Christian man being thrashed by a Hindu mob.

Those who shared the video expressed their worry about India’s communal unity.

The video was posted with the following caption: Rising trend of mob lynching in India captured on camera as a Hindu mob brutally attacks a Christian.

Alt News ran a check and found a newspaper story which said a Dalit man from Baroda was beaten up by a group of men over the former allegedly stalking a woman online.

The men have been since arrested.