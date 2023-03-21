TruthExposed

DeTect: Clip of Dalit youth assaulted in Baroda shared falsely

Those who shared the video expressed their worry about India’s communal unity.
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A viral video purportedly shows a Christian man being thrashed by a Hindu mob.

Those who shared the video expressed their worry about India’s communal unity.

The video was posted with the following caption: Rising trend of mob lynching in India captured on camera as a Hindu mob brutally attacks a Christian.

Alt News ran a check and found a newspaper story which said a Dalit man from Baroda was beaten up by a group of men over the former allegedly stalking a woman online.

The men have been since arrested.

