DeTect: Nobel panel member did not speak on Modi’s ‘Peace Prize’

NEW DELHI: Several media outlets recently reported that the deputy leader of the Nobel Prize committee, Asle Toje, who is in India at present, had called PM Modi the ‘biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize’ and the ‘most reliable face of peace’ in the world.

Some went on to say that he was likely to win the prize.

Alt News found that being a member of the Nobel committee, Toje cannot publicly name the nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize, nor can he speculate on their chances at winning.

So, he was misquoted by media outlets.