TruthExposed
DeTect: Photo of TN BJP leaders consuming beer is morphed
A few beer bottles are also visible on the table, and netizens implied that the group was consuming liquor.
A photo of a group of men seated around a dining table has gone viral. The image features BJP Tamil Nadu functionaries having a meal with some people. A few beer bottles are also visible on the table, and netizens implied that the group was consuming liquor. On zooming in, Alt News found the picture has been edited. The reflections of the beer bottles kept on the table do not match the shape of the bottles. This confirms that the image has been doctored.
