Customer queue in UAE unrelated to Adani fiasco
A photo linked to this news has gone viral and it shows people queueing outside a BOB branch
CHENNAI: Recently, Bank of Baroda’s CEO announced that it was ready to issue a loan to the Adani Group if the latter met the bank’s underwriting standards. A photo linked to this news has gone viral and it shows people queueing outside a BOB branch.
It was claimed that customers upset with the Bank’s decision began queuing up outside the Al Ain branch in the UAE to close their accounts. Alt News found that the decision to close the Al Ain branch was falsely shared as a fallout of the Adani development.
