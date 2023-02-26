Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
TruthExposed

DeTect: EAM S Jaishankar stands corrected on BBC docus

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave an interview to where he spoke on a range of current political concerns, including the BBC documentary titled India: The Modi Question
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave an interview to where he spoke on a range of current political concerns, including the BBC documentary titled India: The Modi Question.

He suggested there was a political motive behind the release of the documentary, by alluding to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and saying that the BBC did not make a documentary on that, thereby indicating a bias. Alt News found that the BBC telecast many documentaries, podcasts and features over several decades on the 1984 Delhi riots, which proves the EAM wrong.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Delhi riots
Documentaries
India: The Modi Question
BBC documentary
EAM S Jaishankar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in