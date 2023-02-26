TruthExposed
DeTect: EAM S Jaishankar stands corrected on BBC docus
CHENNAI: Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave an interview to where he spoke on a range of current political concerns, including the BBC documentary titled India: The Modi Question.
He suggested there was a political motive behind the release of the documentary, by alluding to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and saying that the BBC did not make a documentary on that, thereby indicating a bias. Alt News found that the BBC telecast many documentaries, podcasts and features over several decades on the 1984 Delhi riots, which proves the EAM wrong.
