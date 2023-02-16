DeTect: Rahul Gandhi did not pose with Hindenburg executive

The Hindenburg expose of the Adani business empire raised a huge row in the Parliament and the Congress launched a nationwide protest.

In this context, several netizens claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson and clicked a photo with him.

Alt News found that the image dates back to August 2018 when Rahul visited Hamburg to meet German policymakers. The gentleman standing next to him is Neils Annen, German minister of state and member of parliament.