Truth Exposed: Students in UP didn’t chant pro-Pakistan slogans

A video of a group of college students in uniform chanting slogans inside a bus has gone viral. It is being claimed that the students raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Many users also alleged that two of these students were arrested.

Alt News ran a check and found that the students, belonging to Glocal University, were on a joy ride and raising slogans in support of their teachers, ‘Zaid Sir’ and ‘Monis Sir’, who were also in the bus.