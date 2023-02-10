DeTect: Old videos shared as reaction to SRK’s Pathaan

NEW DELHI: Despite calls for boycott from some sections, including many right wing groups, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has set the box office on fire. Against this backdrop, social media users have shared several videos that supposedly show both disappointment and excitement among fans.

Alt News found one of the videos was from Lusail Metro station in Doha and was shared in the context of a massive crowd rush during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Another video pertaining to fans being disappointed with a screening was pertaining to Brahmastra.