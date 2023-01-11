Clipped video shared to mock Rahul’s slip of tongue

NEW DELHI: A clip of Rahul Gandhi’s speech where he apparently measures the country’s population in Rupees while addressing a rally has gone viral. Gandhi can be heard saying, “Desh ki abadi…Rs140 crore” twice. Mocking the ‘blunder’, many tweeted the video with the caption, ‘Imagine being accused of spending crores to malign Rahul Gandhi when all one has to do is listen to his comical speeches’. Alt News found that Rahul’s slip of tongue had been amplified to make it look like he was ignorant of facts.