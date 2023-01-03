TruthExposed
DeTect: Purported news stories add to misinformation cloud
The BJP and Congress shared a flurry of claims targeting one another during the UP assembly elections.
This year, Alt News fact-checked a number of purported ‘news’ stories.
Many times, media outlets did not invest their resources in verifying such claims before publishing reports on them.
As many as 124 fact-check articles in 2022 examined false claims circulated by political parties, leaders and activists associated with them. BJP and its leaders shared the maximum amount of misinformation in 2022, with a share of 48.1%.
