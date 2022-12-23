DeTect: Jitendra Singh didn’t tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoelace

In a video shot during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi is seen walking with Congress leaders when ex Union minister Jitendra Singh bends down, seemingly to tie shoelaces.

Rahul is seen patting Jitendra’s back A clip alleges Jitendra was seen tying Rahul’s shoes.

As per Jitendra, he was unaware his shoelaces had come undone while marching. Rahul then advised him to tie his laces and paused for a while for him to do so.

