DeTect: PM photo with clock showing 4:20 is morphed

A photograph of PM Modi clicked at a railway station is going viral. In the photo, we see him standing under a digital clock that shows the time as ‘4:20’.
Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code deals with cheating and fraud cases. It is common to refer to a fraudster in India as a ‘420’. The photo is being used to mock the Prime Minister. Alt News ran a check and found the time on the station clock in the original photo is 01:13. Hence, the viral pic was morphed.
