Police rejects communal angle in Jabalpur murder

CHENNAI: A viral video features a man talking to the camera, lying on a bed, beside what looks like the body of a bloodied woman. The man says he slit her throat as she had cheated on him. A Twitter user tweeted this saying a Jihadi boy killed a Hindu girl at Mekhla resort in Jabalpur.

Alt News found a video clip where the suspect identifies himself as Abhijeet Patidar. He confessed that the deceased woman was blackmailing and demanding money from his business partner for which she was killed. The police has also said there is no communal angle to this story.