DeTect: Stock photo of chopper shared as Kedarnath crash pic

Last month, seven people on board a helicopter to Kedarnath were killed in a crash. The mishap seemed to have been caused by low visibility due to fog. One of the tweets that have recently gone viral includes images of a helicopter exploding mid-air. Alt News reached out to Giorgio Calderato, the photographer whose name was mentioned in the same photo that was available on photo-sharing site Alamy. He confirmed having created the photo of the exploding helicopter using Photoshop. “The photo is not real. It was created by me for commercial purposes,” he said.
