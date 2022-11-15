TruthExposed

DeTect: Stock photo of chopper shared as Kedarnath crash pic

The mishap seemed to have been caused by low visibility due to fog. One of the tweets that have recently gone viral includes images of a helicopter exploding mid-air.
Viral Photo
Viral Photo
Dt Next Bureau

Last month, seven people on board a helicopter to Kedarnath were killed in a crash. The mishap seemed to have been caused by low visibility due to fog. One of the tweets that have recently gone viral includes images of a helicopter exploding mid-air. Alt News reached out to Giorgio Calderato, the photographer whose name was mentioned in the same photo that was available on photo-sharing site Alamy. He confirmed having created the photo of the exploding helicopter using Photoshop. “The photo is not real. It was created by me for commercial purposes,” he said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

fog
Helicopter
Kedarnath
Photoshop
low visibility
Giorgio Calderato

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in