Govt decision to block videos on channel perplexing

NEW DELHI: The I&B Ministry had announced blocking a few videos from YouTube channels a few months back. It said in a statement: “Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, orders to block the concerned videos were issued under provisions of IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. The content was found to be detrimental to sovereignty, integrity of India.” On going through the content on the channels, Alt News saw an inherent bias in the selection of videos to be banned. It did not find anything that justified the blocking of the videos in question.