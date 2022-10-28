DeTect: Image of Pakistan men rooting for Virat Kohli is fake

NEW DELHI: India defeated Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup on October 23 by four wickets thanks to a brilliant knock by Virat Kohli.

Subsequently, a picture of a group of men posing with the Pakistani flag along with a green banner went viral.

The banner reads, “We don’t want Kashmir, give us Virat Kohli.”

Alt News found an article from 2016 regarding Kashmiri youths raising slogans in support of Pakistan holding its flag.

They also raised Azadi slogans, that were imprinted on the green banner, which proves the viral image was morphed.