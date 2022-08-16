DeTect: SBI logo not inspired by Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: A claim that suggests that the official logo of the State Bank of India was inspired by the aerial view of the Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad has gone viral.

Satellite images of the lake and the SBI logo are being shared side by side to show the similarities between the two.

Alt News found that SBI had commissioned the National Institute of Design to create the logo in the late 60s.

The solid circle-with-a-keyhole symbol, resembling a lock-and-key depicted the purpose of the Bank: that SBI, the custodian, would safe-keep the customer’s money.