Old video of Nitish taking dig at BJP shared falsely

NEW DELHI: A video of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has gone viral in the backdrop of his recent defection. He can be heard saying, “After this, there’s no basis for going back under any circumstances. Whether we remain in power or become irrelevant (get mixed into the soil), we will never compromise with you in the future.” It was claimed that Kumar was directing these remarks at the RJD, with whom he has now aligned. Alt News ran a check and found that netizens had shared Kumar’s statement made against the BJP during the Bihar Assembly proceedings as remarks targetting the RJD.