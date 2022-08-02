DeTect: Video of youth threatening woman shared with false claim

A video of a man threatening a young woman with a knife while another woman stands behind her crying has gone viral. It was claimed that the man hails from the minority community and that this was another case of ‘love jihad’, according to which Muslim men force non-Muslim women to convert to Islam under the pretext of marriage. Alt News reached out to the MIG police station in Indore. The officials there clarified that there was no communal or ‘love jihad’ angle in the matter. The accused, who is now in custody, as well as the woman are Hindus.