Multiple fake Twitter accounts appear in Murmu’s name

Recently, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India. She is the first tribal woman to become India’s head of state. Against this backdrop, more than 50 handles on Twitter have claimed to be that of Droupadi Murmu. However, it is worth noting that none of these accounts are verified. Twitter often verifies accounts belonging to prominent individuals, as indicated by the blue ticks visible on the display name. Murmu’s PA Suraj Kumar also confirmed that she does not have a personal account on Twitter as of yet.