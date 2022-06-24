DeTect: Did Aaditya Thackeray remove ‘Minister’ from bio?

CHENNAI: Amid the political stir in Maharashtra caused by the dissidence of a section of Shiv Sena leaders led by MLA Eknath Shinde, many media organisations and BJP leaders claimed that MLA Aaditya Thackeray removed the word ‘Minister’ from his Twitter bio. An RSS mouthpiece shared a screenshot of Thackeray’s Twitter profile to support the claim. Alt News combed through Thackeray’s Twitter profile on the Internet Wayback Machine and found that his current Twitter bio has not changed. The word ‘Minister’ wasn’t present in his Twitter bio too.