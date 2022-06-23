DeTect: Did Hindu imposter incite violence in chat room?

CHENNAI: Amidst the nationwide protests against the implementation of the government’s Agnipath Scheme, a screenshot of an alleged chat on a WhatsApp group has gone viral. In the group called ‘Boycott TOD (Tour of Duty)’, some people are seen conspiring to burn down the Ramadevi police post.

It was alleged that a youth named Ayush Thakur, who incited people is actually Shami Aslam, as revealed by TrueCaller.

Alt News found that the police had arrested five youths including Thakur (20) under various sections of the IPC.

The reference to Aslam was due to a name mismatch in TrueCaller.

First published on www.altnews.in