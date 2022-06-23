TruthExposed

DeTect: Did Hindu imposter incite violence in chat room?

Alt News found that the police had arrested five youths including Thakur (20) under various sections of the IPC.
DeTect: Did Hindu imposter incite violence in chat room?
The reference to Aslam was due to a name mismatch in TrueCaller.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Amidst the nationwide protests against the implementation of the government’s Agnipath Scheme, a screenshot of an alleged chat on a WhatsApp group has gone viral. In the group called ‘Boycott TOD (Tour of Duty)’, some people are seen conspiring to burn down the Ramadevi police post.

It was alleged that a youth named Ayush Thakur, who incited people is actually Shami Aslam, as revealed by TrueCaller.

Alt News found that the police had arrested five youths including Thakur (20) under various sections of the IPC.

The reference to Aslam was due to a name mismatch in TrueCaller.

First published on www.altnews.in

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Violence
imposter
Agnipath Scheme
Hindu imposter
chat room

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in