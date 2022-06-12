TruthExposed

AIMIM MP not misquoted in speech against Sharma

A news agency recently broadcast a video of Jaleel along with the transcription of his quote which said, “Sharma should be hanged. If she’s set free, such things won’t stop.”
AIMIM MP not misquoted in speech against Sharma
Imtiaz Jaleel
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: AIMIM’s Maharashtra-based MP Imtiaz Jaleel had voiced his criticisms against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A news agency recently broadcast a video of Jaleel along with the transcription of his quote which said, “Sharma should be hanged. If she’s set free, such things won’t stop.” Many people on social media defended Jaleel by saying he had been misquoted by the news agency. Alt News ran a check on the video with help from linguistic experts who confirmed that Jaleel had indeed demanded for Sharma to be hanged.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

AIMIM
Nupur Sharma
Prophet row
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
AIMIM MP
MP Imtiaz Jaleel

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in