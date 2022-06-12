AIMIM MP not misquoted in speech against Sharma

CHENNAI: AIMIM’s Maharashtra-based MP Imtiaz Jaleel had voiced his criticisms against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A news agency recently broadcast a video of Jaleel along with the transcription of his quote which said, “Sharma should be hanged. If she’s set free, such things won’t stop.” Many people on social media defended Jaleel by saying he had been misquoted by the news agency. Alt News ran a check on the video with help from linguistic experts who confirmed that Jaleel had indeed demanded for Sharma to be hanged.