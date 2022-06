A photo of a structure that appears to be a temple with a dome has gone viral with captions suggesting that the structure was a temple that was converted into a mosque. Alt News ran a fact check and found that this was an old Shiva temple in Chittorgarh Fort called “Shringar Chauri”. There are many temples in the area that have domes on top of them. The claims that they were converted into mosques is baseless.

First published on www.altnews.in