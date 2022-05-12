DeTect: Garbage pile not accumulated within Mohalla Clinic

A photo of the hoarding of an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic located above a pile of garbage has gone viral. In a smaller font, the name of the area, ‘Niti Vihar, Kirari, New Delhi’ has been mentioned.

A BJP MP tweeted the image saying, “This is Mr Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Delhi’s Mohalla Clinic.”

The post was quote-tweeted saying that this was the ground reality. Alt News found that the clinic was actually located in the vicinity of the name board.

The board was put up on the main road for the convenience of the people.