DeTect: AIMIM cadre did not chant pro-Pak slogan in Jaipur

A 30-second long video clip where All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi is being greeted by a swarm of supporters in Jaipur’s Rajasthan was reported by multiples media outlets as supporters of the party chanting pro-Pakistan slogans. Alt News reached out to Commissioner of Jaipur police, Anand Srivastava, who said that, “We have investigated the video and we did not find objectionable chants being raised”. They were chanting “Owaisi Sahib Zindabad”.

First published on www.altnews.in