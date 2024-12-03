TN strives to ensure health equity for PwDs, says Collector

CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 (Tuesday), Chennai Collector Rashmi Sidharth Zagade highlighted that the Tamil Nadu government is bringing in many reforms to ensure the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) face no health inequities and other barriers.

Collector Rashmi also elaborated in length on the various welfare measures by the state government for the differently abled during an event at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

She distributed specialised wheelchairs for children living with cerebral palsy hearing aids for the hearing-impaired, folding stick, goggles for the visually impaired, and crutches for those with locomotor disability.

The event highlighted the theme of the year – “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” with the main goal of promoting empowerment, increasing accessibility, and ensuring equality for persons living with Disabilities.

The Collector stated that many persons with disability have brought laurels in various fields resulting in a surge in community-led initiatives, thereby upholding the rights of differently-abled and at the same time promoting universal access to basic services for everyone.

The observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to promote an understanding of disability, provide support, ensure a dignified approach to their lives, and enhance their livelihood. A complete understanding of the problems of the differently abled will in a way enable them to be an integral part of societal development.

It is to be noted that Stanley Hospital conducts weekly camps on Thursdays for the differently abled and a total of 940 beneficiaries have been screened so far.

The hospital has also provided disability certificates as per the guidelines of the government in coordination with the District Differently Abled Welfare Society of the government.