TN rains: Schools in Kanniyakumari declared holiday today

CHENNAI: As Kanniyakumari has been witnessing continuous rain for the past few days, the District Collector PN Sridhar has announced a holiday for schools in the district on Tuesday.

A one-day holiday has been declared for students of Classes 6 to 12.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain continued to lash most parts of the district last night in Kanniyakumari. As a result, the rainwater flooded various parts of the district.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsular region, including Tamil Nadu, will be normal to above-normal in October.

The city weather bloggers also stated that the northeast monsoon this year is likely to be below average.