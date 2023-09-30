NE monsoon likely to witness normal to above normal rainfall

CHENNAI: Most parts of India are likely to record normal to above-normal maximum and above-normal minimum temperatures in October, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It said the northeast monsoon, which brings rainfall to five meteorological subdivisions of south peninsular India - Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and south interior Karnataka.

From October to December the rainfall activity is likely to be normal. The region might receive 88 per cent to 112 per cent of the long-period average of 334.13 mm of rainfall.

The city weather bloggers stated that the northeast monsoon this year is likely to be below average.

As there is delay in southwest monsoon commencement and withdrawal, the state is expected to receive monsoon showers only from November.

"The north districts of TN witnessed more thunderstorms and excess rainfall in the last four month; however, the rainfall activity is likely to be below average. During the SW monsoon, many districts including Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore had rainfall deficit. This year it would compensate for the rainfall in the NE monsoon, " said K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger.

The southwest monsoon commenced on July 8 and started to withdraw from September 25 from Rajasthan.

In the last four months, Tamil Nadu recorded 9 percent above average rainfall. Of which, Chennai received 779 mm of rainfall which is 74 percent excess rainfall recorded in southwest monsoon. Followed by Kancheepuram 71 percent, Tiruvallur 59 percent and Chengalpattu 55 percent.

Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of RMC stated that the northeast monsoon is likely to witness normal to above normal rainfall especially in southern parts of the country. Additionally, the southwest monsoon experienced average rainfall compared to the previous monsoon season.

"At least nine tiger reserves spread over the Nilgiri biosphere including Mudumalai, Bandipur, Wayanad, Nagarhole, Kabini, Sathyamangalam, Anamalai, Biligiri ranga hills and Periyar tiger reserve have recieved less rainfall by 10 to 30 percent this season and this had affected the flow of rivers in the entire South India," said a highly placed source attached to Central Academy for State Forest Service, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Meanwhile weather office sources hinted that the month of October would be a crucial for the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu that are vying for the Cauvery water due to deficit rainfall.