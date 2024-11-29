TN rains: Health officers to undertake measures to tackle public health issues

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine re-issued directives to District Health Officers to ensure hospitals and healthcare facilities across Tamil Nadu undertake measures to tackle public health issues caused by heavy rains.

Instructions to ensure adequate healthcare personnel and medicines were issued last month as well during heavy rains and have been re-issued after the forecast of heavy rains due to the ongoing depression.

Medical officers have been asked to position Rapid Medical Response team (RRT) and medical teams at all cyclone rescue shelters.

Besides the medical camps, 108 ambulances should be made available to respond to emergencies in high-risk areas.

Medical care should be given for minor ailments like fever, minor injuries, skin diseases etc., on the spot. In case of major emergencies, such as drowning or snake bite, patients should be referred to higher centres after administering first aid.

In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply, officials have been asked to have backup generators with adequate fuel. The provision of safe drinking water should be provided in all areas, while super-chlorination should be done in all areas affected by floods; any pipeline leaks or contamination suspected in existing water supply should be completely stopped and alternate protected sources should be made available. Additionally, in low lying areas, hospitals and Primary Health Centres should stock medicines and supplies in elevated places.