TN Guv RN Ravi condoles Coimbatore DIG's death

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday condoled the death of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) C Vijayakumar, who shot himself to death using his service weapon in his residence at at Red Fields, Coimbatore.

Taking to twitter Raj Bhavan tweeted, "It is painful for me to learn of the loss of a young and brilliant police officer, C. Vijayakumar. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti!"

Om Shanti!

According to a Daily Thanthi report, DGP Shankar Jiwal left to Theni to attend the last rites.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vijayakumar was under medication for a prolonged time for severe depression.

“He was battling depression with medicines. He had informed his colleagues of sleeplessness over the last few days and was also counseled by his police friends,” said an official.

A post mortem is underway at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Senior police officials including West Zone IG R Sudhakar and others have been camping in the hospital.