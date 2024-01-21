TN BJP Secy writes to NCSC demanding probe into DMK MLA family's ill-treatment of young Dalit girl

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary Vinoj P Selvam wrote to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) demanding an investigation into the DMK MLA I Karunanithi's family for ill-treatment of an 18-year-old Dalit girl.

In a letter written by Vinoj P Selvam to Chairman of NCSC Arul Holder, he wrote, "The girl has been complaining that since the day she started working at the DMK MLA's son Anto Mathivanan's house in Thiruvanmiyur, she has not received her salary. Social media users shared a taped video of the girl talking about this, which quickly gained traction. In a similar vein, the girl described the horrors that happened. to her even when she met the journalists."

The letter further stated. "The girl says she was physically abused by the family of the DMK MLA because they did not like the work she was doing and made her work up to sixteen hours a day. She also claims that at six in the morning, Merlin attacked her and said that she hadn't finished all of the work, even though she had worked until 2:00 am. The girl was assaulted with verbal abuse and threats of bullying by the DMK MLA family, who used caste-based remarks. The girl was also threatened with consequences and told she was not capable to do anything against them because they are an influential family."

The State BJP Secretary also said that no immediate action has been taken by the State government against the accused in the case because "they come from a family with a strong political pedigree".

"A case has been registered by the Tamil Nadu police, taking into consideration the harsh criticism, approximately one and a half days after the girl made her complaint. However, they were not taken into custody," he stated.

Further, Vinoj P Selvam urged the NCSC to inquire into the matter and the girl should be recovered and counselled before anyone else contacts her and changes the direction of the investigation. "Consequently, an inquiry into this matter is required on behalf of the NCSC. The girl should be recovered and counselled before anyone else contacts her and changes the direction of the investigation. Her accusations should then be recorded as a statement. Similarly, all those who love humanity demand that the accused Anto Mathivanan and Merlin should be investigated, a case has been filed under the most serious provisions of the crime, and they get the maximum punishment," he further added.

On January 18, following complaints of abuse against domestic help of DMK MLA I Karunanithi's son Andro Mathivanan, the Chennai police booked him and his wife Marlina Anne under four sections, including the Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children. The case was filed after Neelankarai All-Women Police Station inspector Rajeswari recorded a statement of the victim at a hospital in Ulundurpettai where she is being treated for the injuries.

The issue revolves around the domestic help of Andro Mathivanan opening up to her parents while she visited her native place for Pongal about the physical assault and harassment she went through in her workplace. The incident caused ire among netizens and the general public.

Earlier on January 18, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai urged the ruling DMK government to take strict action against Pallavaram DMK MLA I Karunanithi's son and daughter-in-law.

(With inputs from Bureau)