DMK MLA's family harasses a Dalit girl; Annamalai urges TN govt to take action

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday urged the ruling DMK government to book a case against the son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA I Karunanithi for allegedly harassing a 18-year-old Dalit girl.

"An 18-year-old Dalit girl, who worked at the house of Pallavaram MLA I Karunanithi's son's house, was severely beaten and burned with cigarettes by his son and daughter-in-law. It is very shocking. It shows the arrogance of the DMK to attack a young woman who came to work as a maid. The victim hails from a poor background," Annamalai said in a social media post.

"It is also revealed that after promising Rs 16,000 per month as salary, they (MLA family) paid only Rs 5,000 for all these months as a salary to a Dalit girl. I insist that immediate action should be taken against the culprits under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities) Act, " he added.

An 18-year-old Dalit girl who was employed as a maid at the house of DMK MLA I Karunanidhi's son in Chennai, has alleged that she was physically tortured for several months and denied salary since July 2023.

"I was repeatedly physically assaulted by the house owners Andro Mathivanan (son of DMK MLA I Karunanithi) and Marlina (daughter-in-law of Karunanithi) of Green Meadows apartment in Thiruvanmiyur. After completing Class XII, I joined as a maid through an agent at the house. I was prevented from communicating with my family and denied medical attention when I suffered injuries following physical assaults, " the victim said in a video which went viral on social media.

The victim, however, mentioned that although MLA Karunanithi visited the house where she was employed he had no role in the harassment.

The incident came to light after the victim complained to the Ulundurpettai police station in Kallakurichi district, which is her native town, after she came home for the Pongal festival this week.

Subsequently, the victim was directed to undergo a medical examination at the Ulundurpettai government hospital since she had multiple injuries all over her body.