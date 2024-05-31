Tirunelveli: Six injured in LPG cylinder blast at samosa shop

TIRUNELVELI: At least six people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a Samosa shop at Vadakku Ratha Veedhi in Tirunelveli town on Thursday evening.



According to the police, the samosa shop was completely gutted in the fire following the cylinder explosion. Following this, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire before spreading to nearby shops, added the police.

All the six injured were admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, according to the police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage from the cylinder, the police said.

The exact cause of the blast will be found only after the investigation, added the police. Further investigations under way.