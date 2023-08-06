YouTube's enhanced 1080p option now available for Premium users on desktop

SAN FRANCISCO: Google-owned YouTube's enhanced 1080p option is now available for all Premium subscribers on desktop globally.

Spokesperson Paul Pennington confirmed this information to The Verge.

According to the company, the enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality makes things "look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion."

Pennington confirmed that the enhanced 1080p for Premium subscribers is also rolling out on YouTube on living room-focused devices such as Chromecasts and video game consoles.

However, this feature is not available on Android yet, Pennington claimed.

The non-enhanced 1080p option is still available for non-Premium users.

In April this year, the company first launched the enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality on iOS.

Earlier this week, the video-sharing platform had introduced new creation tools for short, vertical videos 'YouTube Shorts', including a Collab tool, Q&A sticker and much more.

While the Collab tool allows users to record a Short in a side-by-side format with other YouTube or Shorts videos, the Q&A sticker will allow creators to ask their audience questions and get responses right in the comments.

Also, the platform will soon start testing new recomposition tools that will help users more easily transform their horizontal videos into Shorts.

On July 31, the company had announced that it was testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries on the platform, which will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them.

The company noted that these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.