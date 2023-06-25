YouTube testing new online games offering 'Playables': Report

SAN FRANCISCO: Google-owned YouTube is reportedly testing a product for playing online games, a move that could see the video-sharing giant expand its reach into the gaming industry. According to Engadget, the video hosting platform has invited employees to test a new product called "Playables", which will allow users to access online games directly from YouTube. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Moreover, the report said that users will be able to play the games which the company is testing on the YouTube website using a web browser or on the app, whether on an Android or an iOS phone. While the report suggests the existence of multiple games available for testing, it solely highlights Stack Bounce which is an ad-supported arcade game that gets players to smash layers of bricks with a bouncing ball.

Meanwhile, YouTube has announced that it is bringing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dubbing tool that will make it easier for creators to dub their videos in other languages. The company announced at VidCon -- annual convention for fans, creators, executives and online brands -- that it is bringing the team from Google's Area 120 incubator's AI-powered dubbing service 'Aloud,' reports The Verge. According to Aloud's website, the tool transcribes the video, giving creators a transcription that they can review and edit.