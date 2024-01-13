Xiaomi crosses Rs 1,000-cr sales for Redmi Note 13 5G series in India

NEW DELHI: Global technology brand Xiaomi India has said that its latest Redmi Note 13 series clocked a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore since going on sale on January 10.

The latest series surpassed Redmi Note 12 5G series revenue by 95 per cent.

The new series includes three models -- Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

According to the company, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 13 Pro offer premium and pro-level features for users seeking to maximise their smartphone capabilities, like great display, flagship-level cameras, and super-fast charging.

The Redmi Note 13 further continues the Note Series legacy of constantly pushing boundaries with an immersive display and sleek design that makes it the slimmest Redmi Note to date.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes available at a net effective price of Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB, Rs 31,999 for 12GB+256GB, and Rs 33,999 for 12GB+512GB, inclusive of offers, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro comes available at a net effective price of Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 25,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 27,999 for 12GB+256GB.

Users can purchase Redmi Note 13 5G at a net effective price of Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB+256 GB, and Rs 20,999 for 12GB+256GB.